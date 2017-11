Lower House to have area for lobbyists (2)

Rome, November 27 - A special area for lobbyists will be set up in the Lower House as of Wednesday in an experimental measure for the session on the government's 2018 budget bill, sources said Monday. The area will be allocated for the work of lobbyists in a recently set up register of people representing certain interests. The space will not cost the House itself anything and it will enable to the lobbyists to follow the session via special video links, the sources said.