Belluno tops Italian life-quality ranking

Rome, November 27 - Belluno has come top of the latest quality-of-life ranking of Italy's 110 provinces compiled by Il Sole 24 Ore each year. The northern province came first ahead of Aosta, which was top last year, and Sondrio. Bottom was Caserta, with two other southern regions, Taranto and Reggio Calabria, just above. Milan dropped from second place to eighth, while Rome fell 11 places to 24th. Turin dropped five places to 40th and Genoa was down by a whopping 21 to 48th. Palermo was 97th and Naples 107th.