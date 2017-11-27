Di Maio more worried about vote buying than fake news (2)

Rome
27/11/2017
Rome, November 27 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Monday that he was more worried about vote-buying conditioning next year's general election than fake news and repeated his call for OSCE observers to be called in. Democratic Party (PD) leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi at the weekend called on the anti-establishment M5S and the rightwing, anti-migrant League to give clarification after reports that those parties could be the intended beneficiaries of sites producing fake news. "I am more worried about vote buying than fabricated reports, although this is not an issue to underestimate," Di Maio said. "If Renzi lost (in recent local elections) it is because he produced fake news by making promises to the Italian people that he did not keep". Renzi said the PD will produce a report every two weeks on the origin of fake news reports.
