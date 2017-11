Soccer: Leaders Napoli beat Udinese, top three all win

Rome, November 27 - Leaders Napoli beat Udinese 1-0 away from home on Sunday as all of the Serie A top three won at the weekend. Jorginho tapped in the rebound after his penalty was parried to give Napoli 38 points from 14 games. Second-placed Inter have 36 points after winning 3-1 at Cagliari. Champions Juventus thumped Crotone 3-0. Fourth-placed AS Roma were held to a 1-1 draw at Genoa. They are seven points behind Napoli with a game in hand.