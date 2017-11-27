Rome

Berlusconi moots Carabinieri general as possible candidate

Rome, November 27 - Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi has mooted the idea of the former head of Italy's Carabinieri police force being a possible centre-right premier candidate for the general election set to be held early next year. The three-time premier is appealing against a ban on him running from office related to a tax fraud conviction at the European Court of Human Rights, but the ruling may not come before the election. Berlusconi said Sunday that Generale Leonardo Gallitelli, the head of the Carabinieri from 2009 to 2015, could be a possible runner as leader of the centre-right alliance. The media magnate also dismissed as "unrealistic" speculation he could form a grand-coalition government with the centre left, saying was was confident the centre right will win the election.

