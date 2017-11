Renzi proposes 80-euro bonus for families with kids

Rome, November 27 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi has proposed extending a 80-euro-a-month tax bonus for low-earnings to "families" with children. The 80-euro bonus was one of the landmark measures of Renzi's 2014-16 government. The ex-premier made the proposal on Sunday as he wrapped up his annual three-day Leopolda conference in his hometown of Florence. He also spoke of the general election set to be held early next year, saying parties that are allied with the PD will have "equal dignity" with it. A group of leftwing parties that are set to merge have ruled out forming a pre-election pact with Renzi.