New shooting sparks fear of Ostia clan war

Rome, November 27 - A new shooting in Ostia at the weekend has sparked fears the Rome seaside district may be in the middle of a war between rival mob clans. On Saturday night shots were fired into the door of the home of Silvano Spada, the cousin of Roberto Spada, who is in jail after a brutal attack on a crew doing a report for State broadcaster RAI about alleged links between the mob in Ostia and the far-right CasaPound party. Shortly after the door of the home of Giuliano Spada, Silvano's brother, was damaged by kicks and blows with a bar. The violence follows the kneecapping of two people at a pizza restaurant on Thursday. Investigators suspect the violence is the result of a conflict between the Spada clan and their former allies in the Fasciani family. Interior Minister Marco Minniti has promised a hard line from the State. "The issue of liberating Ostia from the mafia is fundamental," he said.