Caltanissetta

Sicilian judge Saguto indicted

Wrongdoing in handling seized Mafia assets

Sicilian judge Saguto indicted +RPT+ (3)

(refiling with picture). Caltanissetta, March 31 - A prelinianry hearings judge on Friday indicted suspended Palermo judge Silvana Saguto and other suspects charged with wrongdoing in the handling of seized Mafia assets. Saguto is accused by prosecutors in Caltanissetta of alleged corruption and abuse of office in collusion with judicial administrative staff and family members. In October last year prosecutors ordered the urgent precautionary seizure of money and property allegedly deriving from crimes attributed to Saguto and her alleged accomplices. Saguto was suspended by the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM), which is the judiciary's self-governing body, late in 2015 on the request of Justice Minister Andrea Orlando and Supreme Court Prosecutor Pasquale Ciccolo. The "gravity" of her alleged behaviour has led to an "irreparable loss of prestige", the CSM said at the time.

