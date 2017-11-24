Work is not commodity says pope (3)

Vatican City
24/11/2017
Vatican City, November 24 - Work is not a commodity, Pope Francis said in a letter to participants at a trades unions conference in the Vatican Friday. Work, being basic for development, must have "priority" over all other production factors including capital, he said. "Hence the ethical imperative to defend jobs and create new ones in proportion to the increase in economic profitability, just as it is necessary to guarantee the dignity of work per se". The pope said the economy must not increase job losses. He said "we don't want the development of an economic system that raises the numbers of those jobless, landless and homeless". "The fruits of the earth and work are for all, and must be equally shared by all".
