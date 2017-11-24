Vatican City

Work is not commodity says pope (3)

Must be priority over capital says pontiff

Work is not commodity says pope (3)

Vatican City, November 24 - Work is not a commodity, Pope Francis said in a letter to participants at a trades unions conference in the Vatican Friday. Work, being basic for development, must have "priority" over all other production factors including capital, he said. "Hence the ethical imperative to defend jobs and create new ones in proportion to the increase in economic profitability, just as it is necessary to guarantee the dignity of work per se". The pope said the economy must not increase job losses. He said "we don't want the development of an economic system that raises the numbers of those jobless, landless and homeless". "The fruits of the earth and work are for all, and must be equally shared by all".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sequestro milionario, indagato anche Luigi Genovese

Sequestro milionario, indagato anche Luigi Genovese

Violentata e segregata

Violentata e segregata

di Vinicio Leonetti

Beni per 100 milioni sequestrati alla famiglia Genovese

Beni per 100 milioni sequestrati alla famiglia Genovese

«A Lugano firmavo, poi a Roma o Milano mi davano i soldi dentro una valigetta»

«A Lugano firmavo, poi a Roma o Milano mi davano i soldi dentro una valigetta»

di Nuccio Anselmo

Bimbo di 11 anni ricoverato per sospetta meningite

Bimbo di 11 anni ricoverato per sospetta meningite

di Marina Bottari

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33