Amazon Italy hub strikes (2)

Rome, November 24 - Workers at Amazon's Italian main shipping hub struck for better pay and conditions on Friday, the annual major shopping day known as Black Friday. Unions said 50% of the workers at Piacenza struck while the company said 10% of staff downed tools. Six German branches of the home-delivery retail giant were also affected. There were lines outside shops in many large Italian cities on Friday. Deloitte said 23% of Italians have brought their Christmas shopping forward, with 16% buying online and an average outlay of 170 euros.