Rain and snow to hit Italy at weekend (2)

Rome, November 24 - Italy's recent spell of fine weather will be broken by widespread rain, wind and snow this weekend, weathermen said Friday. Temperatures will drop sharply, falling below seasonal averages on Sunday and Monday. "Lombardy, Ligura, Veneto and northern Tuscany will be most affected on Saturday while there will also be scattered showers in Campania, and by the end of the day, in Romagna and Marche," said Edoardo Ferrara of 3bmeteo.com. "On Sunday the low-pressure area will head towards the Adriatic with rain and showers in Romagna, Marche, Abruzzo, Puglia, Molise and locally the rest of the south and Sicily. "The weather will improve in the north, except for residual showers in the northeast and the central Tyrrhenian regions". Temperatures will stay "mild" tomorrow at 16-18 degrees but "they will fall 6-8 degrees between Sunday and Monday with strong frosts in the mountains and also below-zero conditions possible in low-lying areas of the north and centre".