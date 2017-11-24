Italian killed in Barcelona street fight (5)

Madrid, November 23 - A 34-year-old Italian was killed in a street fight in Barcelona yesterday morning, police said Friday. The fight took place in the working-class Raval district, they said. The man was stabbed and died of his wounds in hospital. Catalan police said they had been called to a fight between two men at calle Princep de Viana at around 4:30 in the morning. The wounded man was rushed to Barcelona's Hospital del Mer, where he died in the afternoon. Catalan police have opened a probe. Police have yet to release the identity of the dead man. Italian consular officials are reportedly in touch with his family. Rome prosecutors said Friday they had opened a probe into murder by person or persons unknown. According to Barcelona sources, the fight may have been linked to drugs.