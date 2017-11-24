Man cited for abandoning kids in car to play slot machines

Brescia, November 24 - A man was cited Friday for allegedly abandoning his small daughters, aged three and a few months, in his car while he played slot machines in a bar near Brescia. A passerby noticed the two girls crying in the vehicle, and called the police. The girls' mother is said to be a prostitute and the family's home situation was described as "difficult". The girls were taken to a local hospital while procedures to have them adopted were started.