Liguria to ask for more autonomy too - Toti

Rome, November 24 - Liguria Governor Giovanni Toti said Thursday that his region is set to ask for more autonomy from the central government in Rome too. The Rome government is holding talks with Lombardy and Veneto after voters in those regions backed calls for greater autonomy in recent referenda. "We aim to table talks aimed at obtaining more control over logistics, infrastructure, ports and airports," Toti said Friday. "I hope to set down a resolution to obtain greater autonomy by December 23, the end of the budget session," Toti said. "We want change too, in the same way that the regions involved in talks with the government do. "I think autonomy and regionalism have returned to the agenda in a big way after the referendum in Lombardy and Veneto".