Baris

Girl, 3, brings marijuana sachet to school (4)

Gives it to teacher in Bari, father cited

Girl, 3, brings marijuana sachet to school (4)

Baris, November 24 - A three-year-old girl gave her nursery school teacher a sachet of marijuana on Friday. Police went to the girl's home where they found the girl's Nigerian father with another two grammes of marijuana. The man, 31, was cited for possessing drugs. Earlier this month a 14-month-old boy nearly died at Cerignola near Foggia after eating a piece of hashish he thought was chocolate. His parents have been placed under investigation for drugs possession.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sequestro milionario, indagato anche Luigi Genovese

Sequestro milionario, indagato anche Luigi Genovese

Beni per 100 milioni sequestrati alla famiglia Genovese

Beni per 100 milioni sequestrati alla famiglia Genovese

Violentata e segregata

Violentata e segregata

di Vinicio Leonetti

«A Lugano firmavo, poi a Roma o Milano mi davano i soldi dentro una valigetta»

«A Lugano firmavo, poi a Roma o Milano mi davano i soldi dentro una valigetta»

di Nuccio Anselmo

Bimbo di 11 anni ricoverato per sospetta meningite

Bimbo di 11 anni ricoverato per sospetta meningite

di Marina Bottari

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33