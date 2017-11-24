Girl, 3, brings marijuana sachet to school (4)

Baris, November 24 - A three-year-old girl gave her nursery school teacher a sachet of marijuana on Friday. Police went to the girl's home where they found the girl's Nigerian father with another two grammes of marijuana. The man, 31, was cited for possessing drugs. Earlier this month a 14-month-old boy nearly died at Cerignola near Foggia after eating a piece of hashish he thought was chocolate. His parents have been placed under investigation for drugs possession.