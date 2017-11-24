Mantua mayor probed for asking sexual favours (4)

Mantua, November 24 - Mantua Mayor Mattia Palazzi of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) has been placed under investigation for allegedly demanding sexual favours in exchange for funding a local cultural association, police said Friday. The PD mayor is accused of asking a female representative of a local cultural association for sex, in exchange for municipal funding, the Gazzetta di Mantova newspaper reported. Palazzi denied the charges, saying "I have never asked for favours from anyone, abusing my role as mayor." The PD official said "I know that lady but there was never anything private with her. "In the end the town council only awarded the patronage of one of the association's events". Palazzi's alleged accuser, whom the Gazzetta spoke to but did not identify, denied reporting him on Friday. "I never made any move against Palazzi," said the woman, the vice president of the cultural association. "Indeed, I go further: if false accusations come out against him I will defend him".