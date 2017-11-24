Amazon Italy hub strikes

Rome
24/11/2017
Rome, November 24 - Workers at Amazon's Italian main shipping hub struck for better pay and conditions on Friday, the annual major shopping day known as Black Friday. Unions said 50% of the workers at Piacenza struck while the company said 10% of staff downed tools. Six German offices of the home-delivery retail giant were also affected.
Le altre notizie
Combattere il male del mondo con i sogni, la follia, l’amore
di Patrizia Danzè
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Bimbo di 11 anni ricoverato per sospetta meningite
di Marina Bottari
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online