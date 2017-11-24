Amazon Italy hub strikes

Rome

On Black Friday

Rome, November 24 - Workers at Amazon's Italian main shipping hub struck for better pay and conditions on Friday, the annual major shopping day known as Black Friday. Unions said 50% of the workers at Piacenza struck while the company said 10% of staff downed tools. Six German offices of the home-delivery retail giant were also affected.

