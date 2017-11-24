Ostia gangster Spada stays in jail (3)

Rome
24/11/2017
Rome, November 24 - A Rome detention review court ruled Friday that alleged Ostia gangster Roberto Spada, accused of headbutting and breaking the nose of a RAI State broadcaster reporter in the Roman seaside municipality on November 7, must stay in jail. It reiterated that Spada was accused of grievous bodily harm aggravated by "mafia methods". Spada, the brother of alleged clan chief Carmine, is being held in a jail in Tolmezzo near Udine in far northeastern Italy. Spada attacked Daniele Piervincenzi and a cameraman outside his boxing gym while being interviewed on the Spada clan's alleged support for the far-right CasaPound group, which scored an unexpectedly high 9% in the first round of municipal elections November 5. A member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) beat a centre-right candidate in a run-off for mayor last Sunday.
