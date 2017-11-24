Reggio Emilia

Crotone man shot dead near Reggio Emilia (3)

On doorstep

Crotone man shot dead near Reggio Emilia (3)

Reggio Emilia, November 24 - A man from Crotone in Calabria was shot dead near Reggio Emilia last night, police said Friday. The 31-year-old Francesco Citro was standing on his doorstep at Villanova di Reggiolo when a gunman shot him. Citro, originally from Cutro near Crotone, apparently opened the door to the flat where he lived with his wife and two small children. About three hours previously, police said, his wife's car was torched outside the flat and Citro helped firefighters tame the blaze. Police are investigating.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sequestro milionario, indagato anche Luigi Genovese

Sequestro milionario, indagato anche Luigi Genovese

Beni per 100 milioni sequestrati alla famiglia Genovese

Beni per 100 milioni sequestrati alla famiglia Genovese

Violentata e segregata

Violentata e segregata

di Vinicio Leonetti

«A Lugano firmavo, poi a Roma o Milano mi davano i soldi dentro una valigetta»

«A Lugano firmavo, poi a Roma o Milano mi davano i soldi dentro una valigetta»

di Nuccio Anselmo

Bimbo di 11 anni ricoverato per sospetta meningite

Bimbo di 11 anni ricoverato per sospetta meningite

di Marina Bottari

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33