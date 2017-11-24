Crotone man shot dead near Reggio Emilia (3)

Reggio Emilia, November 24 - A man from Crotone in Calabria was shot dead near Reggio Emilia last night, police said Friday. The 31-year-old Francesco Citro was standing on his doorstep at Villanova di Reggiolo when a gunman shot him. Citro, originally from Cutro near Crotone, apparently opened the door to the flat where he lived with his wife and two small children. About three hours previously, police said, his wife's car was torched outside the flat and Citro helped firefighters tame the blaze. Police are investigating.