FI overtakes LN, PD drops again - poll (2)

M5S still top, 3% clear of PD

Rome, November 24 - Ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party overtook its rightwing populist ally the Northern League (LN) while ex-premier Matteo Renzi's ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) dropped again in the latest Index Research weekly poll Friday. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) again topped the poll, steady on 27.5%, ahead of the PD, down 0.2% to 24.3%. FI was up 0.4% to 15% and LN was down 0.3% to 14.7%. The PD has now dropped about a percentage points over the last month, the pollster said. Berlusconi is enjoying a resurgence having led a centre-right alliance to victory in Sicilian elections recently. The three-time ex-premier and media mogul is hoping a Strasbourg court restores his eligibility ahead of a general election early next year. Berlusconi and LN leader Matteo Salvini have agreed the alliance leader will be the man whose party gets more votes on election day. In Friday's poll, the centre right scored 36.6% against the centre left's 29.4%.

