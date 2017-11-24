Rome

Recovery spreading but credit tight - Mattarella

Message to CONFAPI

Recovery spreading but credit tight - Mattarella (3)

Rome, November 24 - Italy's economic recovery is spreading but credit is still too tight, President Sergio Mattarella said Friday. "After years of difficulty the economic recovery is spreading, albeit while registering differences between sectors, areas and sizes of company," he said in a message to small and medium-sized business association CONFAPI on its 70th anniversary. "In particular," the head of State went on, "the difficulty of accessing credit still represents an obstacle to the expansion of growth for the SMEs, prime protagonists in the creation of jobs".

