Mafia fight not over, international - Grasso (3)

Mafia existence proved 30 years ago

Rome, November 24 - The fight against the mafia is not over and is increasingly international, Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso told the Estates General on the fight against the mafia Friday. Grasso, former national anti-mafia prosecutor, said "the battle for legality is not at all over not only at a national level but also on a world one". He said this had led Italy to be the only country in the world to "unify the fight against the mafia and terrorism in a single national prosecutor's office". The existence of the mafia was proven by a landmark judicial sentence 30 years ago, Grasso told the Estates General. "Thirty years have gone by since the Italian magistrature was able to demonstrate, once and for all, the existence of the mafia," he said, recalling the December 16 1987 sentence of the first maxi-trial against Cosa Nostra in Palermo.

