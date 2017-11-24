Turin

Berlusconi indictment sought in new Ruby case (3)

'Bribed model to keep mum' on bunga bunga parties

Turin, November 24 - Italian prosecutors on Friday requested the indictment of Silvio Berlusconi in the third probe into the case of an underage nightclub dancer and prostitute called Ruby. In the Turin case, Berlusconi is under investigation for allegedly bribing a 32-year-old nurse who became a model, Roberta Bonasia, to remain silent about the true nature of the three-time ex-premier's 'bunga bunga' sex parties. In 2016 Milan prosecutors decided to send the various cases of allegedly bribed witnesses to their local courts. Earlier this year Milan prosecutors completed a new section of the probe into allegations Berlusconi paid several young women to keep mum on the real nature of his 'bunga bunga' parties in the so-called Ruby III case. The media magnate is suspected of paying almost 400,000 euros to three women in Milan in October 2016, allegedly in exchange for their silence. In January Berlusconi was indicted for allegedly paying other women to stay silent. In the first trial linked to the case, Berlusconi was cleared of charges of paying the woman known as Ruby the Heartstealer for sex while she was a minor over lack of evidence that he knew she was under 18 at the time.

