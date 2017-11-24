2 kneecapped in Ostia pizzeria attack (3)

Rome, November 24 - Two people were kneecapped in a ambush in the crime-ridden Roman costal municipality of Ostia Thursday night. A man wearing a motorbike helmet entered the premises in Via Canaria at around 22:00 local (21:00 GMT) and shot the 50-year-old father of the owner and the 41-year-old pizzaiolo. Police said Friday the attack may have been a reckoning in a feud among criminal gangs or it may have been linked to a local racket. Two criminal families, the Spadas and the Falcianis, run a series of rackets in the coastal town and the municipality was dissolved for mafia infiltration two years ago.