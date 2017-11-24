2 kneecapped in Ostia pizzeria attack (3)

Rome
24/11/2017
Rome, November 24 - Two people were kneecapped in a ambush in the crime-ridden Roman costal municipality of Ostia Thursday night. A man wearing a motorbike helmet entered the premises in Via Canaria at around 22:00 local (21:00 GMT) and shot the 50-year-old father of the owner and the 41-year-old pizzaiolo. Police said Friday the attack may have been a reckoning in a feud among criminal gangs or it may have been linked to a local racket. Two criminal families, the Spadas and the Falcianis, run a series of rackets in the coastal town and the municipality was dissolved for mafia infiltration two years ago.
Le altre notizie
Combattere il male del mondo con i sogni, la follia, l’amore
di Patrizia Danzè
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Bimbo di 11 anni ricoverato per sospetta meningite
di Marina Bottari
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online