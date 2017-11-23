Echaurren and Mutina splendours in Italy this weekend

Rome, November 23 - Work by pioneering Italian street artist Pablo Echaurren and the marvels of the ancient city of Mutina (modern Modena) take centre stage in two major exhibitions opening in Italy this weekend. From November 24 until January 14, 2018 Catania's Palazzo Platamone hosts 'Pablo Echaurren. Soft-Wall', a presentation of 150 works created by the Roman artist from the 1980s onwards, when metropolitan graffiti came to the fore following the fall of the Berlin Wall. The exhibition plays up the constant dialogue maintained by Echaurren with the most diverse forms of expression in order to break down cultural barriers. The wall in particular has always been at the centre of his efforts to use art to create moments of encounter, reflection, sharing and irony around social and cultural themes. The first section presents a cycle of works created between the end of the 1980s and the early 1990s, in which the end of the Cold War is a central feature. Another section is devoted to Echaurren's collages of the 1990s, while his mural work returns in his more recent production, the 'confrontational paintings' with their novel alphabet of cancelled writing representing a world of superimposed opposing factions. Rome-born Echaurren, 66, is the son of Chilean painter Roberto Matta and Italian actress Angela Faranda. 'Splendid Mutina. The Roman city and its legacy' is the title of the exhibition running from November 25 to April 8, 2018 in the Foro Boario in Modena as part of the celebrations for the 2,200th anniversary of the foundation of the city. Described by Cicero as "very strong and splendid", the remains of this important ancient Roman colony lie buried beneath the historic centre of present-day Modena. The exhibition presents archaeological remains and artworks found on site alongside items from Italian museums and virtual reconstructions of the principal monuments of the ancient city. Last but not least, photographs by the late photographer Sandro Becchetti go on show in Terni from November 25 to March 4 to mark the fourth anniversary of his death. 'L'inganno del vero' presents some of his most famous works including his portraits of the main protagonists of 20th century culture including Alfred Hitchcock, Andy Warhol, Pier Paolo Pasolini, François Truffaut and Federico Fellini, the degraded suburbs of Pasolini's Rome and the images of the steelworks in Terni taken in the 1970s, some of which have never been shown before. photo: Pablo Echaurren, Sticky City (2017)