Rome

Spread closes 2 up on 142

Yield up to 1.76%

Spread closes 2 up on 142 (2)

Rome, November 23 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields, a gauge of Italy's borrowing costs and of market confidence in the Italian economy, closed two points up on 142 points Thursday, with the yield up 0.02% to 1.76%. The lower the spread is, the better it is for the Italian economy and debt-servicing costs. The spread rose above 200 points earlier this year on EU populist fears.

