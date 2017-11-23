Rome

Cabinet meets on constituencies decree

Preliminary issues

Cabinet meets on constituencies decree

Rome, November 23 - The cabinet on Thursday examined a decree mapping out Italy's constituencies for national elections, parliamentary sources said. The cabinet meeting would look at "preliminary issues", the sources said. Italy is set to hold a general election early in 2018. A new election law was approved by parliament earlier this year. A third of the seats will be established by a first-past-the-post system. two thirds will be assigned by proportional representation.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sequestro milionario, indagato anche Luigi Genovese

Sequestro milionario, indagato anche Luigi Genovese

Beni per 100 milioni sequestrati alla famiglia Genovese

Beni per 100 milioni sequestrati alla famiglia Genovese

Violentata e segregata

Violentata e segregata

di Vinicio Leonetti

Black out a bordo, traghetto contro la banchina

Black out a bordo,
traghetto contro la banchina

di Salvatore De Maria

Bimbo di 11 anni ricoverato per sospetta meningite

Bimbo di 11 anni ricoverato per sospetta meningite

di Marina Bottari

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33