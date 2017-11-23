Cabinet meets on constituencies decree

Rome
23/11/2017
Rome, November 23 - The cabinet on Thursday examined a decree mapping out Italy's constituencies for national elections, parliamentary sources said. The cabinet meeting would look at "preliminary issues", the sources said. Italy is set to hold a general election early in 2018. A new election law was approved by parliament earlier this year. A third of the seats will be established by a first-past-the-post system. two thirds will be assigned by proportional representation.
