9 cops' terms cut for beating up young man

Rome
23/11/2017
Rome, November 23 - An appels court on Thursday more than halved the jail terms of nine police who beat up a young man after the 2014 Italian Cup Final between Roma and Inter. For the beating of Stefano Giugliotta, the terms were cut to 16 months for five officers and to two and a half years for the other four.
