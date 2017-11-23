Homicide probe after woman found dead in Milan park (4)

Milan, November 23 - Police are investigating a homicide after a 67-year-old woman was found dead early on Thursday in Milan's Villa Litta park. The woman's body had a big injury to the left side of her neck, sources said. The corpse was found near a well-lit crossroads a few metres from a video-surveillance camera and police are examining the images. Police think the woman, Marilena Negri, may have been killed after being robbed. Negri's bag was found empty of personal effects, police said. However, they said she may also have decided not to take anything with her because she was just out walking the dog. "All avenues are open", police said. Negri was widowed 12 years ago when her husband was killed by a car while out group cycling, and had two grown-up children, as well as her small dog, Liz.