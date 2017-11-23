Milan

Homicide probe after woman found dead in Milan park (4)

Body has big injury to neck

Homicide probe after woman found dead in Milan park (4)

Milan, November 23 - Police are investigating a homicide after a 67-year-old woman was found dead early on Thursday in Milan's Villa Litta park. The woman's body had a big injury to the left side of her neck, sources said. The corpse was found near a well-lit crossroads a few metres from a video-surveillance camera and police are examining the images. Police think the woman, Marilena Negri, may have been killed after being robbed. Negri's bag was found empty of personal effects, police said. However, they said she may also have decided not to take anything with her because she was just out walking the dog. "All avenues are open", police said. Negri was widowed 12 years ago when her husband was killed by a car while out group cycling, and had two grown-up children, as well as her small dog, Liz.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sequestro milionario, indagato anche Luigi Genovese

Sequestro milionario, indagato anche Luigi Genovese

Beni per 100 milioni sequestrati alla famiglia Genovese

Beni per 100 milioni sequestrati alla famiglia Genovese

Violentata e segregata

Violentata e segregata

di Vinicio Leonetti

Black out a bordo, traghetto contro la banchina

Black out a bordo,
traghetto contro la banchina

di Salvatore De Maria

Bimbo di 11 anni ricoverato per sospetta meningite

Bimbo di 11 anni ricoverato per sospetta meningite

di Marina Bottari

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33