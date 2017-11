Ex-Milan player Robinho gets 9 yrs for gang rape (3)

Milan, November 23 - A Milan court on Thursday sentenced former AC Milan and Brazil forward Robinho aka Robson de Souza Santos to nine years in jail for gang raping a 22-year-old Albanian woman in a Milan disco on January 22 2013. Robinho, who is now playing for Brazil team Atletico Mineiro, was found guilty of committing the rape with five other people. Robinho, 33, who played for Milan between 2010 and 2014 scoring 25 goals in 108 appearances, denied the charges. He has 100 Brazil caps and 28 goals for his country. Robinho joined Atletico Mineiro from Guangzhou Evergrande last year. He had formerly played for Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Santos.