No-vax shd visit graves of dead kids - Andriukaitis (3)

Brussels
23/11/2017
Brussels, November 23 - European Health Commissioner Vytenis Andriukaitis said Thursday that 'no-vax' anti-vaccination movement members should "visit the graves of children" who died because they were not vaccinated. Then, he said, they should "think about what they are doing". He said they have a "moral responsibility" for what happens to their children and they "don't understand what they are doing". Andriukaitis said "it would be a disgrace if the families that belong to these movements were to bury their children just as happened this year in those countries where children die of measles". "I'd like to invite them to visit the cemeteries of the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries: they'll find many tombs of dead children who died because there were no vaccinations".
Le altre notizie
Combattere il male del mondo con i sogni, la follia, l’amore
di Patrizia Danzè
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Black out a bordo,
traghetto contro la banchina
di Salvatore De Maria
Bimbo di 11 anni ricoverato per sospetta meningite
di Marina Bottari
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online