Brussels

No-vax shd visit graves of dead kids - Andriukaitis (3)

Movements don't know what they're doing

Brussels, November 23 - European Health Commissioner Vytenis Andriukaitis said Thursday that 'no-vax' anti-vaccination movement members should "visit the graves of children" who died because they were not vaccinated. Then, he said, they should "think about what they are doing". He said they have a "moral responsibility" for what happens to their children and they "don't understand what they are doing". Andriukaitis said "it would be a disgrace if the families that belong to these movements were to bury their children just as happened this year in those countries where children die of measles". "I'd like to invite them to visit the cemeteries of the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries: they'll find many tombs of dead children who died because there were no vaccinations".

