Commercial use of Michelangelo's David banned (3)

Florence
23/11/2017
Florence, November 23 - A Florence court on Thursday issued a ban on using the image of Michelangelo's David for commercial purposes. The ban, valid for Italy and the rest of Europe, was contained in an ordnance against the Visit Today company that used promotional material featuring the David for over-the-odds tickets to enter the Accademia Gallery where the famed statue is housed. The head of the body that looks after Florence's Duomo and Baptistery, Luca Bagnoli, said they would follow the example of the Galleria Dell'Accademia. He voiced "satisfaction" at the court verdict, saying the problem of ticket touting or scalping "also affects the Florentine cathedral".
Le altre notizie
