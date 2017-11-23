Florence

Commercial use of Michelangelo's David banned (3)

In Italy and abroad

Commercial use of Michelangelo's David banned (3)

Florence, November 23 - A Florence court on Thursday issued a ban on using the image of Michelangelo's David for commercial purposes. The ban, valid for Italy and the rest of Europe, was contained in an ordnance against the Visit Today company that used promotional material featuring the David for over-the-odds tickets to enter the Accademia Gallery where the famed statue is housed. The head of the body that looks after Florence's Duomo and Baptistery, Luca Bagnoli, said they would follow the example of the Galleria Dell'Accademia. He voiced "satisfaction" at the court verdict, saying the problem of ticket touting or scalping "also affects the Florentine cathedral".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sequestro milionario, indagato anche Luigi Genovese

Sequestro milionario, indagato anche Luigi Genovese

Beni per 100 milioni sequestrati alla famiglia Genovese

Beni per 100 milioni sequestrati alla famiglia Genovese

Violentata e segregata

Violentata e segregata

di Vinicio Leonetti

Black out a bordo, traghetto contro la banchina

Black out a bordo,
traghetto contro la banchina

di Salvatore De Maria

Bimbo di 11 anni ricoverato per sospetta meningite

Bimbo di 11 anni ricoverato per sospetta meningite

di Marina Bottari

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33