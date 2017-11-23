Pope says enough massacres of women and children (4)

Vatican City, November 23 - Pope Francis on Thursday called for a halt to massacres of women and children around the world. At a prayer ceremony for South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, he said "may the Risen Lord bring down the walls of hostility that today divide brothers, especially in South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo". He said "may He give succour to the women victims of violence in war zones and all the parts of the world. May He save the children who are suffering because of conflicts they are strangers to, but which steal their childhood and sometimes also their lives." The pope added: "How much hypocrisy in keeping silent or denying the massacres of women and children! Here war shows its most horrible face". Francis urged politicians to be "form" in seeking peace and voiced the hope that negotiations would always prevail over conflict.