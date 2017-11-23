Artisan killed at Sestri Levante (4)

Sestri Levante, November 23 - The body of a 50-year-old artisan has been found in a cellar in a central building in the town of Sestri Levante, near Genoa, sources said Thursday. Investigators believe the man was killed, the sources said. The body of Antonio Olivieri, a painter and decorator, was found in a pool of blood. The man had head injuries and plastic straps around his throat, the sources said. Police said they were seeking Olivieri's wife Gesoita Barbosa, 35. The woman, who lives under the assumed name of Anita Brandao, is required to sign in with police every day because of previous crimes. She did not show up today, police said. Police later tracked her down at the home of a friend. She reportedly provided an alibi, saying her movements had been filmed on CCTV cameras. An initial examination of he body showed Olivieri had been knocked out with a blow to the head and then strangled.