1.4 mn women suffered violence at work (2)

Rome, November 23 - Some 1.4 million Italian women, or 9% of the female workforce, have suffered violence or sexual blackmail at work, ISTAT said Thursday. Some 1.1 million have been subjected to sexual blackmail to get a job, keep one or get promotions, the statistics agency said. Over 2.8 million women have been victims of violence by their partners and more than one in three has suffered wounds or other lesions, a fifth permanently. The government and peripheral administrations on Thursday launched a three-year strategic plan to cut violence against women in the workplace and at home, hailed as a "major step forward" by Cabinet Secretary Maria Elena Boschi. She said it was an "important result" two days after the International day Against Violence Against Women.