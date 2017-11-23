School head bans prayers, removes pope photos (4)

Palermo, November 23 - An Italian elementary and nursery school head in Palermo has banned school prayers and removed a statuette of the Madonna as well as photos of Pope Francis, sources said Thursday. The head, Nicolò La Rocca, issued the circular at the Ragusa Moleti School this morning. It prohibits teachers from leading children in prayers during break and even during religion classes. Politicians from left and right condemned the head's move. "It was dictated by a mistaken sense of secularism that denies our heritage and roots," said Democratic Party MP Edoardo Patriarca. Education Undersecretary Gabriele Toccafondi pointed out that in 2011 the European Court of Human Rights ruled that the presence of crucifixes in Italian classrooms and other public offices did not impinge on religious freedom. Like others, he said the school head's decision had been dictated by "ideology". "Common sense should be enough to avert episodes like this," he said.