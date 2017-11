Homicide probe after woman found dead in Milan park (3)

Milan, November 23 - Police are investigating a homicide after a 67-year-old woman was found dead early on Thursday in Milan's Villa Litta park. The woman's body had a big injury to the neck, sources said. The corpse was found near a well-lit crossroads a few metres from a video-surveillance camera and police are examining the images. Police think the woman, Marilena Negri, may have been killed after being robbed. Negri's bag was found empty of personal effects, police said.