Boy, 2, found in street (2)

Monza, November 23 - A two-year-old boy was found wandering alone in the street at Colnago in the Brianza area north of Milan Thursday. Police are trying to establish if he was abandoned, went missing or had strayed on his own. The boy was taken to hospital for a check-up which showed that he was in good health. He played happily with medical staff and Carabinieri. The boy has sallow skin and is wearing a bracelet with an Arab name on it, leading police to think he is North African. Social services have been called.