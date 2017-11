1.4 mn women suffered violence at work

Rome, November 23 - Some 1.4 million Italian women, or 9% of the female workforce, have suffered violence or sexual blackmail at work, ISTAT said Thursday. Some 1.1 million have been subjected to sexual blackmail to get a job, keep one or get promotions, the statistics agency said. Over 2.8 million women have been victim of violence by their partners and more than one in three has suffered wounds or other lesions, a fifth permanently.