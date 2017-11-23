ANSA

New steady hires down 2.5% 9 mths (2)

Positive balance of 740,809 in all contracts

ANSA, November 23 - New steady hires in Italy fell 2.5% to 1.18 million in the first nine months of the year over the same period last year, INPS pensions and social security agency said Thursday. New job contracts, both steady and temporary, were 5,2070,670 (+20.1%) and contract terminations were 4,529,861 (+16.9%). The difference between the two was positive to the tune of 740,809 units, INPS said.

