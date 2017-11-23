Leftwing parties to join CGIL pension protest Dec 2 (2)

Rome
23/11/2017
Rome, November 23 - The main parties on the left of Italy's political spectrum, the soon-to-be-merged MDP-SI-Possibile groups and former Milan Mayor Giuliano Pisapia's Progressive Field (CP) group, will join in protests staged by the CGIL union on December 2 against government policy on pensions and retirement, sources said Thursday. This week the leftwing CGIL, Italy's biggest trade-union confederation, said it was not satisfied with the government's plans to exempt some workers doing heavy jobs from an increase in the retirement age to 67 in 2019, saying more was needed.
