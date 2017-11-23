No of Italians abroad up by 1 million in five years

Rome, November 5 - The number of Italians living abroad has increased by one million over the last five years, taking the total to around five million, according to data presented at the General Council for Italians Abroad at the foreign ministry in Rome. "Italians around the world represent a priceless resource for our country," said Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano. "Our daily commitment must be to support our fellow Italians in every corner of the Earth to better capitalise on this precious resource".