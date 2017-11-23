No of Italians abroad up by 1 million in five years

Rome
23/11/2017
Rome, November 5 - The number of Italians living abroad has increased by one million over the last five years, taking the total to around five million, according to data presented at the General Council for Italians Abroad at the foreign ministry in Rome. "Italians around the world represent a priceless resource for our country," said Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano. "Our daily commitment must be to support our fellow Italians in every corner of the Earth to better capitalise on this precious resource".
Le altre notizie
Combattere il male del mondo con i sogni, la follia, l’amore
di Patrizia Danzè
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Black out a bordo,
traghetto contro la banchina
di Salvatore De Maria
Bimbo di 11 anni ricoverato per sospetta meningite
di Marina Bottari
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online