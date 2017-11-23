Applications for REI poverty benefit from Dec 1 (2)

Rome

Rome, November 23 - The government's new inclusion-income (REI) anti-poverty benefit is set to be launched, with social-security agency INPS saying Thursday that it will be possible to apply from December 1. The benefit is primarily for low-income families with children, the disabled, pregnant women and unemployed people over 55. Beneficiaries will get up to 485 euros a month and in each case a personalised programme will be drafted on steps to take to enable the claimant to lift themselves out of poverty.

