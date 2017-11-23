Rome

Web tax could generate 100-200 mn - Mucchetti

Potential yield of one billion

Web tax could generate 100-200 mn - Mucchetti (2)

Rome, November 23 - Massimo Mucchetti, the president of the Senate's industry committee, said Thursday that his proposal for a new web tax would generate between 100 and 200 million euros in revenue for the State in the first few years. He is presenting an amendment to the budget law for a 6% duty in all digital transactions. "I think it is reasonable to say that this type of activity could generate one billion (eventually)," he said.

