New Rome Lego megastore features Trevi Fountain

New Rome Lego megastore features Trevi Fountain

Rome, November 23 - A Lego megastore that opened in central Rome Thursday features a Trevi Fountain in Lego bricks. Instead of the traditional coin, a stylised boy throws a brick into the water. Lego Italia General Manager Paolo Lazzarini said at theribbon-cutting on the Via Tomacelli store that "we wanted to restore to the heart of historic cities, a year ago at Milan San Babila, today in Rome and tomorrow in via Roma in Turin, the toy shops where you can find all kinds of bricks suited to a clientele ranging from one and a half years to 99 years".

