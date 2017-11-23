American students confirm Florence cop rape (2)

Florence

Women, aged 21 and 19, say attacked by on-duty Carabinieri

Florence, November 23 - Two American students have confirmed that they were raped by two on-duty Carabinieri police in Florence on September 7. The women, aged 19 and 21, gave evidence to prosecutors for s12 and a half hours Wednesday, confirming their version of events. The 21-year-old reportedly wept as she told them what happened. Lawyers for the Carabinieri, who deny the charges, said their clients had nothing to apologise for, saying they were "foolish" to give them lifts home. The pair have said the sex was consensual. After helping quell a fight in a Florence disco, the cops took the women back to their central Florence flat where the students said they were raped, one in the lobby and the other in the lift. The officers have been suspended from the paramilitary force, which is part of the defence ministry. Florence prosecutors and military prosecutors are investigating the case and there is also an internal disciplinary procedure within the force.

