Govt to present pensions amendment in budget (2)

Rome
23/11/2017
Rome, November 23 - The government is to present budget amendments on pensions based on recent talks with unions, political sources said Thursday. The amendment envisages an exemption in 2019 from a pension-age hike to 67 for 14,600 people in 'heavy' jobs, the sources said. Trade unions were split after recent talks with CISL and UIL hailing progress while the biggest and most left-wing union, CGIL, called for anti-government rallies on December 2.
Le altre notizie
Combattere il male del mondo con i sogni, la follia, l’amore
di Patrizia Danzè
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Black out a bordo,
traghetto contro la banchina
di Salvatore De Maria
Bimbo di 11 anni ricoverato per sospetta meningite
di Marina Bottari
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online