Govt to present pensions amendment in budget (2)

Govt to present pensions amendment in budget (2)

Rome, November 23 - The government is to present budget amendments on pensions based on recent talks with unions, political sources said Thursday. The amendment envisages an exemption in 2019 from a pension-age hike to 67 for 14,600 people in 'heavy' jobs, the sources said. Trade unions were split after recent talks with CISL and UIL hailing progress while the biggest and most left-wing union, CGIL, called for anti-government rallies on December 2.

