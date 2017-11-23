Toddler risks death after mistaking cannabis for chocolate (2)

Foggia, November 23 - A 14-month-old boy nearly died at Cerignola near Foggia after eating a piece of hashish he thought was chocolate, sources said. The boy ate the drug and was rushed to Cerignola hospital with breathing difficulties last Wednesday, they said. Given the seriousness of the case he was taken to Foggia's Ospedali Riuniti where he is now out of danger. The boy tested positive for the active ingredient in cannabis, hospital sources said. "He is out of danger," they said. His parents have been placed under investigation for drugs possession, judicial sources said.