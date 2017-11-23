Foggia

Toddler risks death after mistaking cannabis for chocolate (2)

At Cerignola near Foggia

Toddler risks death after mistaking cannabis for chocolate (2)

Foggia, November 23 - A 14-month-old boy nearly died at Cerignola near Foggia after eating a piece of hashish he thought was chocolate, sources said. The boy ate the drug and was rushed to Cerignola hospital with breathing difficulties last Wednesday, they said. Given the seriousness of the case he was taken to Foggia's Ospedali Riuniti where he is now out of danger. The boy tested positive for the active ingredient in cannabis, hospital sources said. "He is out of danger," they said. His parents have been placed under investigation for drugs possession, judicial sources said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sequestro milionario, indagato anche Luigi Genovese

Sequestro milionario, indagato anche Luigi Genovese

Beni per 100 milioni sequestrati alla famiglia Genovese

Beni per 100 milioni sequestrati alla famiglia Genovese

Violentata e segregata

Violentata e segregata

di Vinicio Leonetti

Black out a bordo, traghetto contro la banchina

Black out a bordo,
traghetto contro la banchina

di Salvatore De Maria

Bimbo di 11 anni ricoverato per sospetta meningite

Bimbo di 11 anni ricoverato per sospetta meningite

di Marina Bottari

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33