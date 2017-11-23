Toddler risks death after mistaking cannabis for chocolate (2)

Foggia
23/11/2017
Foggia, November 23 - A 14-month-old boy nearly died at Cerignola near Foggia after eating a piece of hashish he thought was chocolate, sources said. The boy ate the drug and was rushed to Cerignola hospital with breathing difficulties last Wednesday, they said. Given the seriousness of the case he was taken to Foggia's Ospedali Riuniti where he is now out of danger. The boy tested positive for the active ingredient in cannabis, hospital sources said. "He is out of danger," they said. His parents have been placed under investigation for drugs possession, judicial sources said.
Le altre notizie
Combattere il male del mondo con i sogni, la follia, l’amore
di Patrizia Danzè
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Black out a bordo,
traghetto contro la banchina
di Salvatore De Maria
Bimbo di 11 anni ricoverato per sospetta meningite
di Marina Bottari
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online