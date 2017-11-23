'Fascist beach' owner charges dropped (2)

Venice, November 23 - A preliminary hearings judge on Thursday shelved charges of apology of Fascism for the former owner-operator of a so-called 'Fascist' beach establishment at Sottomarina di Chioggia near Venice. The allegedly pro-Fascist slogans at the beach club formerly run by lifeguard Gianni Scarpa were found to be covered by Italy's Constitutional right to freedom of expression. Venice prosecutors last month asked that the case against the beach club near the lagoon city be dropped. The prosecutors said they thought the various pro-Fascist elements on the beach were just a manifestation of the owner's "thinking" and not a full-blown apology of Fascism which is punishable under a postwar law. In July Venice investigators began probing Scarpa over allegedly pro-Fascism signs. Rightwing populist Northern League (LN) leader Matteo Salvini condemned the move, saying "people should be allowed to carry on with their daily work". The probe came after reports of images sympathetic to Fascism and Benito Mussolini at Chioggia's Playa Punta Canna establishment caused a furore. Scarpa was initially ordered to "abstain from the further release of messages against democracy". Partisans association ANPI was among those calling for the licence of 64-year-old Scarpa, who allegedly gave Fascist-like speeches at the venue, to be revoked. The beach club had signs describing toilets as gas chambers and saying they were "for him, for her, for lesbians and gays". It also featured images of Mussolini and quotes from some of his speeches. Scarpa used a trademark Fascist remark, "Me ne frego" (I don't give a damn) to describe the row.