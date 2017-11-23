Vatican Xmas tree put up in St Peter's Square

Vatican City, November 23 - The Vatican's annual Christmas tree was put up in St Peter's Square Thursday. This year's tree is a 28m spruce from Elk in Poland. Meanwhile work started on this year's nativity scene, also in the centre of the square, which has been donated by the Italian abbey of Montevergine near Benevento in southern Italy. The creche will be unveiled and the tree's Xmas lights turned on on December 7 at 16:30 local (15:30 GMT).