Vatican City

Vatican Xmas tree put up in St Peter's Square

28m spruce from Poland

Vatican Xmas tree put up in St Peter's Square

Vatican City, November 23 - The Vatican's annual Christmas tree was put up in St Peter's Square Thursday. This year's tree is a 28m spruce from Elk in Poland. Meanwhile work started on this year's nativity scene, also in the centre of the square, which has been donated by the Italian abbey of Montevergine near Benevento in southern Italy. The creche will be unveiled and the tree's Xmas lights turned on on December 7 at 16:30 local (15:30 GMT).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sequestro milionario, indagato anche Luigi Genovese

Sequestro milionario, indagato anche Luigi Genovese

Beni per 100 milioni sequestrati alla famiglia Genovese

Beni per 100 milioni sequestrati alla famiglia Genovese

Violentata e segregata

Violentata e segregata

di Vinicio Leonetti

Black out a bordo, traghetto contro la banchina

Black out a bordo,
traghetto contro la banchina

di Salvatore De Maria

Bimbo di 11 anni ricoverato per sospetta meningite

Bimbo di 11 anni ricoverato per sospetta meningite

di Marina Bottari

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33